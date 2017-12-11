FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nov total social financing rises to 1.60 trln yuan
December 11, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Nov total social financing rises to 1.60 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.6 trillion yuan ($241.82 billion) last month from 1.04 trillion yuan in October, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The economic barometer has become a gauge of fundraising trends and can provide hints of activity in China’s vast and unregulated shadow banking sector. Chinese authorities have been trying to clamp down on risky forms of lending as part of a broader campaign to contain systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.6166 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

