China outstanding total social financing 221.28 trln yuan at end-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 221.28 trillion yuan ($31.44 trillion) at the end of November, up 10.7% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In November, TSF rose to 1.75 trillion yuan from 618.9 billion yuan in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.5 trillion yuan.