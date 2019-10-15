China outstanding total social financing rises 10.8% y/y at end-Sept

BEIJING, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 219.04 trillion yuan ($30.96 trillion) at the end of September, up 10.8% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In September, TSF rose to 2.27 trillion yuan from 1.98 trillion yuan in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a drop to 1.8 trillion yuan. ($1 = 7.0750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Alex Richardson)