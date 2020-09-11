China outstanding total social financing rises 13.3% y/y at end-Aug

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) rose to 276.74 trillion yuan ($40.48 trillion) at the end of August, up 13.3% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. ($1 = 6.8358 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)