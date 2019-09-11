China outstanding total social financing up 10.7% y/y at end-Aug

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 216.01 trillion yuan ($30.35 trillion) at the end of August, up 10.7% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In August, TSF rose to 1.98 trillion yuan from 1.01 trillion yuan in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected August TSF of 1.55 trillion yuan.