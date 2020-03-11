China's outstanding total social financing up 10.7% y/y at end-Feb

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 257.18 trillion yuan ($36.98 trillion) at the end of February, up 10.7% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In February, TSF plunged to 855.4 billion yuan from 5.07 trillion yuan in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected February TSF of 1.6 trillion yuan.

($1 = 6.9539 Chinese yuan renminbi)