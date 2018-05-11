RPT-China April total social financing rises to 1.56 trln yuan

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.56 trillion yuan ($246.38 billion) in April from 1.33 trillion yuan in March, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

The economic barometer has become a gauge of fundraising trends and can provide hints of activity in China’s vast and unregulated shadow banking sector.

Chinese authorities have been trying to clamp down on riskier forms of lending as part of a broader campaign to reduce systemic financial risks. ($1 = 6.3318 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)