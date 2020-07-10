RPT-China's outstanding total social financing rises 12.8% y/y at end-June

(Repeats to attach to alert)

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 271.8 trillion yuan ($38.78 trillion) at the end of June, up 12.8% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

TSF is a broad measure of credit and liquidity. It includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In June, TSF rose to 3.43 trillion yuan from 3.19 trillion yuan in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected June TSF to fall to 3.00 trillion yuan.