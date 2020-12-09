China outstanding total social financing rises 13.6% y/y at end-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding total social financing (TSF) rose to 283.25 trillion yuan ($43.37 trillion) at the end of November, up 13.6% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In November, TSF rose to 2.13 trillion yuan from 1.42 trillion yuan in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November TSF to be 2.075 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.5310 Chinese yuan renminbi)