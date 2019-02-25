China central SOEs must repay overdue debts to private firms by June

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China’s state-owned assets regulator will press centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to pay off all of their overdue debts to private firms by June, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, citing an official.

In November, the State Council, or cabinet, told government departments and large SOEs to start repaying debts owed to private firms to help support the sector as the economy slows.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) subsequently found 111.6 billion yuan ($16.67 billion) of unpaid debt to private firms, said Wu Hongbing, head of the SASAC bureau of financial supervision and management.

SASAC will tell central SOEs to repay all the overdue debts before June, and simultaneously, expedite the creation of a long-term mechanism for clearing overdue debts, Wu said. ($1 = 6.6937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)