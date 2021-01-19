Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

China state assets regulator says to move from deleveraging to stabilizing leverage

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China’s State Asset Supervision and Administration Commission said that a recent inspection showed debt risks in centrally owned firms are largely controllable, and that there should be a move from deleveraging to stabilizing leverage.

The main focus on preventing major debt risks from occuring should be maintained, said the regulator, at a briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shen Yan, Gabriel Crossley and Lusha Zhang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

