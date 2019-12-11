China tightens controls on ownership transfers of state-owned financial firms

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China finance ministry will tighten controls on ownership transfers of state-owned financial institutions, a notice released on Wednesday said.

Effective Dec. 20, any capital increase or share sales of state-owned financial institutions that could cause the government to lose its controlling stake would need final approvals by local bureaus of the finance ministry and local governments, according to the notice. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Huizhong Wu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Toby Chopra)