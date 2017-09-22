China's deleveraging to be much more gradual than expected in next few yrs -S&P

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that China’s deleveraging process will be much more gradual than expected in the next few years, a day after the agency downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating due to risks stemming form a rapid debt buildup.

S&P analysts said during a teleconference the agency does not expect China’s credit growth peaking within one to two years but added risks to the sovereign rating will stabilise in the next few years.

S&P on Thursday lowered China’s sovereign rating to A+ from AA-.