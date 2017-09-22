FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's deleveraging to be much more gradual than expected in next few yrs -S&P
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 2:46 AM / in a month

China's deleveraging to be much more gradual than expected in next few yrs -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that China’s deleveraging process will be much more gradual than expected in the next few years, a day after the agency downgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating due to risks stemming form a rapid debt buildup.

S&P analysts said during a teleconference the agency does not expect China’s credit growth peaking within one to two years but added risks to the sovereign rating will stabilise in the next few years.

S&P on Thursday lowered China’s sovereign rating to A+ from AA-.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, Elias Glenn and Ryan Woo; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.