Financials

China proposes 'appropriate reduction' to stamp duty - govt spokesperson

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - China has proposed an ‘appropriate reduction’ to stamp duty，said Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Zang told a meeting on Friday that the government had proposed to further clarify the scope of stamp tax collection, and improve the tax preferential regulations, according to a script posted on the NPC website. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

