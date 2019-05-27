China Jan-April state-owned firms' profits rise 12.6% y/y

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s state-owned firms in the first four months of the year rose 12.6% from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Total profits stood at 1.12 trillion yuan ($162.41 billion)in the period, while revenue increased 8.3% to 18.9 trillion yuan.

State firms’ liabilities increased 8.5% on an annual basis to 123.37 trillion yuan by end-April, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

Profits of state firms in the real estate, construction and oil sectors grew significantly in January-April, the ministry said.