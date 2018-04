BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China state-owned firms’ profits rose 16.7 percent in the first three months of 2018 to 711.04 billion yuan ($112.43 billion), comapred with the same period a year earlier, the state-owned Securities Times reported on Thursday.

$1 = 6.3243 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill