May 24, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

China state-owned firms' profits in Jan-April up 18.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state-owned firms rose 18.4 percent in the first four months of 2018 against the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Total profits stood at 1.01 trillion yuan ($158.3 billion) in January-April, while revenue rose 9.7 percent to 17.5 trillion yuan.

State firms’ liabilities increased 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 108.48 trillion yuan at the end of April, the ministry said.

$1 = 6.3811 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Jacqueline Wong

