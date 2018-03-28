FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 28, 2018 / 1:40 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

China state-owned firms' profits rise 25.3 pct y/y in Jan-Feb - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state-owned firms rose 25.3 percent year-on-year in the first two months in 2017, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Total profits stood at 367.29 billion yuan ($58.50 billion)in January-February, while revenue rose 11.2 percent to 8.3 trillion yuan.

State firms’ liabilities increased 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 106.68 trillion yuan at the end of February, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, official data showed profits at China’s industrial firms rose 16.1 percent year-on-year in the first two months of the year, outpacing December but still lagging growth for the whole of 2017. ($1 = 6.2781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.