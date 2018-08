BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China state-owned firms’ profits rose 21.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.02 trillion yuan ($293.86 billion) in the first seven months of this year from the same period last year, the Securities Times reported on Friday, citing the finance ministry.

$1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill