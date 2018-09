BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China’s statistics bureau said on Friday that it expects fixed-asset investment growth to stabilise, but a rebound will be difficult to come by.

A slowing trend in infrastructure investment will be halted in coming months, bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters in a news conference.

China’s fixed-asset investment growth slowed to a new record low in the first eight months this year, official data showed on Friday.