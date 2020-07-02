Fewer Chinese households believe home prices will fall

Financials
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - The number of Chinese households who believe that home prices will fall dropped to 13.2%, according to a survey by the central bank published on Thursday, versus 15.9% in previous survey published in April.

Results also showed 22.8% of Chinese households believe housing prices will rise, compared with 23% previously.

Another survey by the central bank showed that 50.8% of bankers in China said monetary policy for the April-June quarter was loose.

