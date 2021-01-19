Fewer Chinese households believe house prices will rise

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The proportion of Chinese households who believe home prices will rise fell to 23.1%, according to a survey by the central bank published on Tuesday, from 25.1% in a survey published in September.

Results also showed 53% of Chinese households believe house prices will be basically stable, slightly higher than 51.2% in the previous survey.

Another survey by the central bank showed that 22% of bankers in China said monetary policy for the October-December quarter was loose. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)