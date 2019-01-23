Financials
January 23, 2019 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank injects 257.5 bln yuan via lending facility

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it has injected 257.5 billion yuan ($37.83 billion) to some commercial banks via targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) for the first time to spur lending to small and private firms.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the one-year interest rate on the TMLF was 3.15 percent, 15 basis points lower than the rate on it medium-term lending facility loans.

The TMLF will mature in one year but the banks will be allowed to roll it over for two more years, the central bank said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.8072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

