China imports no sorghum in December -customs

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China imported no sorghum in December while imports of barley fell to just 140,000 tonnes from 581,000 tonnes a year ago, customs data showed on Wednesday, as Beijing’s trade disputes with major exporters hit demand for the grains used primarily in animal feed.

Imports of corn for December came to 420,000 tonnes, while wheat imports were at 240,000 tonnes, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)