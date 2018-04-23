FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 5:16 AM / in 2 hours

China March sugar imports at highest since Jan, 2017; barley imports at 860,000 T -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China imported 860,000 tonnes of barley in March, the third highest monthly level since at least the start of 2016, customs data showed on Monday.

Demand for barley, used largely in animal feed, has surged since China said in early February it would investigate alleged dumping of another feed grain, sorghum, by the United States.

Sugar imports hit 380,000 tonnes in March, their highest level since January, 2017, the data showed.

Imports of corn reached 60,000 tonnes, while pork imports surged to 135,930 tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)

