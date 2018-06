BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China’s imports of sorghum in May rose 59 percent year on year to 470,000 tonnes, despite an anti-dumping move by Beijing a month earlier, customs data showed on Saturday.

Barley rose 23.3 percent to 770,000 tonnes, while corn imports surged to 760,000 tonnes versus last year’s 42,000 tonnes.

Wheat imports rose 24.8 percent year on year to 630,000 tonnes.