China October sorghum imports fall 94 pct on year - customs

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s imports of sorghum slid in October to a trickle, customs data showed on Friday, amid ongoing trade tensions with top exporter the United States.

Imports of sorghum, largely used in China to feed the country’s massive livestock herd, fell to 20,000 tonnes, down 94 percent from a year ago, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs. The decline follows a 77 percent drop in September.

Beijing slapped a 25 percent duty on imports of the grain from the United States on July 6, in retaliation over similar trade measures taken by Washington.