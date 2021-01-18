Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Fishing & Farming

China's corn, wheat imports in 2020 reach record highs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's grains imports soared to
record highs in 2020, customs data showed on Monday, after tight
domestic corn supplies pushed prices to multi-year peaks,
driving demand for cheaper imports.
    China, the world's top agricultural market, bought a record
11.3 million tonnes of imported corn last year, according to
General Administration of Customs data, exceeding the annual
quota, which was set at 7.2 million tonnes, for the first time. 
    It also imported a record 8.38 million tonnes of wheat,
against a quota of 9.64 million tonnes. 
    In 2019, China only used 67% of its annual quota for corn
and one-third of its quota for wheat.
    China has accelerated buying of global grains in the past
year due to healthy demand from a recovering pig sector, and a
domestic shortfall in corn supplies.
    The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture
products in December, according to data released on Monday.
    The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean imports was released earlier this
month.    
 Commodity  Dec 2020      % change   YTD         % change
            (tonnes)      y/y*       (tonnes)    y/y*
 Corn           2.25 mln        207  11.3 mln        135.7
 Wheat           880,000       77.5  8.38 mln        140.2
 Barley          980,000      309.8  8.08 mln         36.3
 Sorghum         550,000    1,358.7  4.81 mln        478.6
 Pork            440,000       63.1  4.39 mln        108.3
 Sugar           910,000      324.7  5.27 mln         55.5
    

 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up