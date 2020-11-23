Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's October grain, sugar and pork imports

    BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's
imports of major agriculture products in October 2020, according
to data released by the General Administration of Customs on
Monday. 
    The data did not give a breakdown of origins. Data on
soybean imports were released earlier this month. 
    
           October     % change y/y       YTD      % change y/y
          2020(tonne   (last year)*    (tonnes)    (last year)*
              s)                                   
 Corn       1.14 mln          1151.1     7.82 mln         97.3%
 Wheat       630,000          126.9%     6.69 mln        163.6%
 Barley     1.34 mln           98.3%     5.98 mln         13.4%
 Sorghum     530,000          372.9%     4.02 mln        449.2%
 Pork        330,000           80.4%     3.62 mln        126.2%
 Sugar       880,000           94.3%     3.65 mln         28.4%
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)
