China's October grain, sugar and pork imports

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in October 2020, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday. The data did not give a breakdown of origins. Data on soybean imports were released earlier this month. October % change y/y YTD % change y/y 2020(tonne (last year)* (tonnes) (last year)* s) Corn 1.14 mln 1151.1 7.82 mln 97.3% Wheat 630,000 126.9% 6.69 mln 163.6% Barley 1.34 mln 98.3% 5.98 mln 13.4% Sorghum 530,000 372.9% 4.02 mln 449.2% Pork 330,000 80.4% 3.62 mln 126.2% Sugar 880,000 94.3% 3.65 mln 28.4% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)