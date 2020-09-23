Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-China's August grain, sugar and pork imports

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's
imports of major agriculture products in August 2020, according
to data released by the General Administration of Customs on
Wednesday. 
    The data did not give a breakdown of origins. Data on
soybean imports were released earlier this month. 
    
           August     % change y/y       YTD      % change y/y
          2020(tonn   (last year)*    (tonnes)    (last year)*
             es)                                  
 Corn      1.02 mln            340%     5.59 mln           50%
 Wheat      700,000            471%     4.99 mln          137%
 Barley     440,000           23.8%     3.30 mln          -12%
 Sorghum    640,000          130.9%     2.93 mln        489.5%
 Pork       350,000          103.5%     2.91 mln        133.7%
 Sugar      680,000             44%     2.23 mln           13%
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)
