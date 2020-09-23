TABLE-China's August grain, sugar and pork imports

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August 2020, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday. The data did not give a breakdown of origins. Data on soybean imports were released earlier this month. August % change y/y YTD % change y/y 2020(tonn (last year)* (tonnes) (last year)* es) Corn 1.02 mln 340% 5.59 mln 50% Wheat 700,000 471% 4.99 mln 137% Barley 440,000 23.8% 3.30 mln -12% Sorghum 640,000 130.9% 2.93 mln 489.5% Pork 350,000 103.5% 2.91 mln 133.7% Sugar 680,000 44% 2.23 mln 13% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)