TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in April 2021

    BEIJING, May 18  (Reuters) - The table below shows imports
of China's major agriculture products in April, according to
data released on Tuesday by the General Administration of
Customs.
    The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean imports in April was released earlier
this month.   
 Commodity  April 2021  % change    YTD          % change y/y
            (tonnes)    y/y         (tonnes)     
 Corn        1.85 mln       108.6%  8.58 mln           301.2%
 Wheat         900,000      146.8%  3.83 mln           134.7%
 Barley      1.15 mln       177.7%  3.54 mln           147.5%
 Sorghum      1.03 mln      448.3%  3.07 mln           274.1%
 Pork          430,000        8.7%  1.59 mln            18.1%
 Sugar         180,000       45.2%  1.42 mln           168.3%
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh,
editing by Rashmi Aich)
