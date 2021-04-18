Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in March 2021

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports
of China's major agriculture products in March, according to
data released on Sunday by the General Administration of
Customs.
    The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean, corn and wheat imports in the first
quarter was released earlier this month.   
 Commodity  March      % change    YTD          % change y/y
            2021       y/y         (tonnes)     
            (tonnes)                            
 Corn       1.93 mln       506.8%  6.73 mln           437.8%
 Wheat      440,000        -24.3%  2.92 mln           131.2%
 Barley     1.07 mln       283.6%  2.39 mln           135.2%
 Sorghum    640,000         92.1%  2.04 mln           222.3%
 Pork       460,000         16.1%  1.16 mln              22%
 Sugar      200,000        137.1%  1.24 mln           205.9%
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)
