Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in May 2021

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports
of China's major agriculture products in May, according to data
released on Friday by the General Administration of Customs.
    The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the
imports. Data on soybean imports in May was released earlier
this month.
    
 Commodity  May 2021    % change    YTD          % change y/y
            (tonnes)    y/y         (tonnes)     
 Corn        3.16 mln       395.3%  11.73 mln          322.8%
 Wheat         790,000         -3%  4.61 mln            88.9%
 Barley      1.11 mln       115.7%  4.65 mln           139.1%
 Sorghum       620,000      125.3%  3.69 mln             237%
 Pork          370,000       -2.2%  1.96 mln            13.7%
 Sugar         180,000      -38.5%  1.61 mln              94%
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by David
Evans)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up