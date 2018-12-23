China Nov alumina exports at 285,696 tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* China’s exports of alumina fell 37.9 pct to 285,696 tonnes in November from October’s 460,072 tonnes, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

* China has this year been shipping unusually high volumes of alumina, a substance used to make aluminium, amid global market tightness and a favourable price arbitrage.

* Exports so far this year have now exceeded 1 million tonnes.

* International alumina prices fell by 16.8 percent in November, reducing the incentive for Chinese producers to export. (Reporting By Tom Daly, Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; editing by Darren Schuettler)