China Oct alumina exports to Iceland top 100,000 T -customs

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* China sent 102,100 tonnes of alumina to Iceland in October, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

* The Nordic country, where companies including Alcoa and Rio Tinto have aluminium smelters, was the biggest recipient of China’s booming alumina exports last month, the data showed.

* China in October exported a total of 460,072 tonnes of the substance used to make aluminium, the most since at least 2014, according to customs data, as producers cashed in on shortages in the international market.

* Other major alumina export destinations last month included Malaysia on 88,784 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates on 86,951 tonnes.

* India took 36,758 tonnes, while Canada, Russia, France and the Netherlands all took around 30,000 tonnes.