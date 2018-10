BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China’s exports of alumina surged more than fivefold from August to 165,830 tonnes, according to customs data released on Tuesday, the highest monthly volume so far in a year that has seen unusually high shipments of the aluminium raw material.

Last month’s exports rose from 29,722 tonnes in August and were also up more than 3,400 percent year on year, the General Administration of Customs said.