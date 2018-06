BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) -

* China May unwrought aluminium and product exports at 485,000 tonnes -customs

* China may unwrought aluminium and product exports highest since December, 2014 -customs

* China May steel products exports at 6.88 mln tonnes -customs

* China May steel product exports highest since July 2017 -customs

* China may refined oil products exports at 6.13 mln tonnes -customs (Reporting by Tom Daly)