China April coal imports rose 13.6 pct from year earlier on stockpiling

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in April rose as power plants stockpiled supplies ahead of the peak summer electricity demand season, customs data showed on Wednesday.

China imported 25.3 million tonnes of coal in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. That is up 13.6 percent from 22.28 million tonnes imported during the same period a year earlier.

For the first four months of 2019, imports were 99.93 million tonnes, up 1.7 percent from a year ago, the data showed.