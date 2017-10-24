China coal imports from Russia in Sept rise 83 pct y/y -customs

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China’s September coal imports from Russia soared 83 percent from a year ago while arrivals from Australia rose 33.6 percent amid restocking demand from utilities in the northeast of the country ahead of winter.

Shipments from Russia COA-RUCN-IMP reached 2.35 million tonnes last month, just below the imports of 2.47 million tonnes in August, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs released on Tuesday.

Arrivals from key supplier Australia COA-AUCN-IMP in September rose to 7.83 million tonnes, customs data showed.

Cargoes from Indonesia COA-IDCN-IMP fell 7.9 percent from a year earlier to 3.45 million tonnes, while imports from Mongolia COA-MNCN-IMP were down 9.1 percent from a year ago to 2.49 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)