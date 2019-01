BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports rose to 281.5 million tonnes in 2018, the highest annually since 2014, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Coal shipments last year rose 3.4 percent from 2017 despite government efforts over the past two years to reduce imports to boost domestic prices.

Imports in December tumbled 46.6 percent to 10.23 million tonnes, customs data showed.