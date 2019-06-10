Financials
June 10, 2019 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's May coal imports climb 7% from month before -Reuters calculation

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s May coal imports rose 7% from the month before to 27.07 million tonnes, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Monday, as power utilities boosted purchases ahead of the peak-demand season.

Arrivals in May also surged 21% from the same month last year, according to calculations. Imports for the first five months of 2019 came to 127 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford

