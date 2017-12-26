FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in 7 hours

China's Nov coal imports from Australia slip on port congestion -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Chinese imports of coal from key supplier Australia slipped in November from a year ago, customs data showed, hit by a month-long traffic congestion in Australian ports.

Shipments from Australia COA-AUCN-IMP fell 0.3 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 5.59 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday. That was down from last month’s 5.61 million tonnes.

Arrivals from Russia COA-RUCN-IMP rose 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.92 million tonnes in November, while imports from Mongolia COA-MNCN-IMP were down 17.8 percent at 2.76 million tonnes, customs data showed.

Indonesian coal supplies COA-IDCN-IMP tumbled 33.9 percent from a year ago to 3.41 million tonnes. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

