FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Basic Materials
January 12, 2018 / 3:41 AM / in an hour

China 2017 coal imports highest since 2014 - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* China Dec steel products imports 1.2 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec coal imports 22.74 mln tonnes - customs

* China 2017 coal imports 270.9 mln tonnes, up 6.1 pct - customs; highest since 2014

* China Dec crude oil imports 33.7 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec refined oil products imports 2.74 mln tonnes - customs

* China 2017 refined oil product imports 29.64 mln tonnes, up 6.4 pct - customs

* China Dec natural gas imports 7.89 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec soybean imports 9.55 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec iron ore imports 84.14 mln tonnes - customs

* China Dec unwrought copper imports 450,000 tonnes - customs (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.