China 2019 soybean imports at 88.51 mln T - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) -

* China 2019 iron ore imports at 1.069 billion tonnes, according to China’s General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

* China Dec crude oil imports at 45.76 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China 2019 soybean imports at 88.51 million tonnes - Customs

* China 2019 beef imports at 1.659 million tonnes - Customs

* China 2019 natural gas imports at 96.56 million tonnes - Customs

* China Dec soybean imports at 9.54 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China 2019 crude oil imports at 506 million tonnes - Customs

* China Dec natural gas imports at 9.45 million tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China 2019 pork imports at 2.108 million tonnes - Customs (Reporting by Shivani Singh)