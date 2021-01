China 2020 crude oil imports rise to 542.39 mln tonnes

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s 2020 crude oil imports totalled 542.39 million tonnes, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

* China 2020 natural gas imports at 101.66 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 refined oil products exports at 61.83 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 soybean imports at 100.33 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 meat imports at 9.91 million tonnes- customs

* China 2020 iron ore imports at 1.17 billion tonnes - customs

* China 2020 coal imports at 303.99 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 rare earth exports at 35,448 tonnes - customs

* China 2020 unwrought aluminium and product exports at 4.86 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 unwrought copper imports at 6.68 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 steel products exports at 53.67 million tonnes - customs

* China 2020 copper concs and ores imports at 21.77 million tonnes - customs (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)