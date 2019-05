China April crude oil imports at 43.73 mln T -customs

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s April crude oil imports came to 43.73 mln tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday

* China Jan-April crude oil imports at 165 mln tonnes

* China Jan-April soybean imports at 24.39 mln tonnes

* China April soybean imports at 7.64 mln tonnes

* China Jan-April coal imports at 99.93 mln tonnes

* China April coal imports at 25.3 mln tonnes

* China Jan-April natural gas imports at 31.89 mln tonnes

* China April natural gas imports at 7.65 mln tonnes

* China Jan-April unwrought copper imports at 1.59 mln tonnes

* China April unwrought copper imports at 405,000 tonnes

* Jan-April iron ore imports at 340 mln tonnes

* China April iron ore imports at 80.77 mln tonnes (Reporting by China commodities and energy team; Editing by Joseph Radford)