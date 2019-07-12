China H1 crude oil imports at 245 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s first-half crude oil imports came in at 245 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

* China June crude oil imports at 39.88 mln tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-June natural gas imports at 46.92 mln tonnes - customs

* China June natural gas imports at 7.49 mln tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China June coal imports at 26.61 mln tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-June soybean imports at 38.27 mln tonnes - customs

* China June soybean imports at 6.52 mln tonnes - RTRS calculation

* China Jan-June coal imports at 154 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-June iron ore imports at 499 mln tonnes - customs

* China June iron ore imports at 75.08 mln tonnes - RTRS calculation (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Yawen Chen; editing by Richard Pullin)