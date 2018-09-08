FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Jan-Aug soybean imports 62 mln T, iron ore 710 mln T

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* China’s Jan-Aug soybean imports were at 62 million tonnes, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday

* According to Reuters calculations based on the official data, soybean imports in August were 9.12 million tonnes

* China Jan-Aug coal imports at 204 mln tonnes, data showed

* That equates to 28.8 million tonnes in August, according to Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Aug iron ore imports were 710 mln tonnes, customs said. That equates to 89.3 million tonnes in August, according to Reuters calculations

* China Jan-Aug natural gas imports were 57.18 mln tonnes, data showed. That’s 7.75 million tonnes in August, according to Reuters calculations.

* China Jan-Aug unwrought copper imports were 3.47 mln tonnes, according to official data. That equates to 421,000 tonnes in August, Reuters calculations show.

* China Jan-Aug crude oil imports were 299 mln tonnes. That’s 38.2 million tonnes in August, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Josephine Mason Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

