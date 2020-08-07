Market News
August 7, 2020 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Jan-July crude oil imports up 12.1% y/y - customs

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* China’s crude oil imports rose by 12.1% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020 to 320 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on Friday

* China Jan-July natural gas imports up 1.9% y/y at 55.71 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-July iron ore imports up 11.8% y/y at 660 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-July coal imports up 6.8% y/y at 200 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-July soybean imports up 17.8% y/y at 55.14 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-July unwrought copper imports up 34% y/y at 3.6 mln tonnes - customs

* Chinese customs data from statement could be rounded up or down by the authorities and complete data will be available later on (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below