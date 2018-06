China Jan-May soybean imports at 36.17 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) -

* China Jan-May soybean imports at 36.17 mln tonnes - Chinese customs

* China May soybean imports highest since July 2017

* China Jan-May iron ore imports at 448 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May crude oil imports at 190 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May coal imports at 121 mln tonnes - customs

* China Jan-May unwrought copper imports at 2.15 mln tonnes - customs

* China May unwrought copper imports highest since Dec 2016

* China Jan-May natural gas imports at 34.8 mln tonnes - customs (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)